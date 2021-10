Cairo Montenotte, Schneider employees in the procession

Cairo Montenotte – Schneider employees in Cairo protest the company’s intention of sell the factory of Bragno. There are also delegations from other companies in the province to show solidarity with the 130 direct workers.

The appointment was held around 11 at Palazzo Chebello where a delegation met the mayors of Val Bormida, the provincial and regional councilors and the Savona parliamentarians.