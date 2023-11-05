Cairo wins overwhelmingly against Elkann in the newspaper “derby”. Gedi collapses, RCS booms in profits

A gap of almost a billion euros between Rcs And Gedi. The last 5 years have been enough to definitively subvert the Serie A ranking, par excellence, of the great Italian newspapers, the Corriere della Sera And Republic.

A challenge of copies, which has been going on for decades and which now has a single overall winner. While Rcswith his Corsera and the Gazzetta dello Sport it has totaled 370 million in net profits since 2017; Gediwith the standard bearer Republic and satellites the 19th century And the print, sank, accumulating 498 million in net losses from 2017 to 2022. A true historical nemesis. Just think that before the arrival of Urban Cairo on the command deck of RCS, the via Solferino group was recovering from years of disasters with losses exceeding one billion euros.

For Gedi first collapse in 2017 under De Benedetti management

While Gediuntil 2019 under the wing of Cir of the De Benedetti, closed the balance sheets with small profits until the year of the first collapse, in 2017, with a deficit of 123 million, the first creak of a season of consecutive budget reds. Under management Cir in the two-year period 2018-2019 the losses totaled 160 million. Losses that continued even under the management of Exorwhich took over definitive control in the spring of 2020, shelling out 200 million euros to acquire control of all of Gedi.

Even with Elkann losses of over 200 million

In the first year of management of the Agnelli -Elkann, 2020, the loss was 166 million which was followed by another deficit of 50 million in 2021. And a very small profit in 2022 not enough to reverse the trend, given that in the first six months of 2023 the loss was another 37 million.

Gedi lost more than 20% of its revenues

The losses for Gedi they are the reflection of the collapse in revenues and devaluations of the publications. The turnover of Gedi which in 2018 was 648 million, fell to just 490 in 2022 and the first six months of 2023 see revenues stuck at 237 million. It is obvious that the sharp drop in revenues has determined, despite the continuous restructuring of costs with various states of crisis and rapid retirements, the emergence of losses, also aggravated by the devaluations of the values ​​of the publications.

Newspapers devalued by Gedi by 120 million

The adjustments he had to make John Elkannon values, untouched for years by De Benedettidespite the continuous decline in copies, were 120 million, of which 60 million just for Republic which is now budgeted for only 88 million. Script flipped instead by Cairo which he acquired Rcs in the summer of 2016 with the group recovering from multi-million dollar losses and debts of over 500 million. It seemed like an impossible challenge for the Alexandrian entrepreneur with his periodicals under the banner of Cairo Communications and his A7. That morsel could have been indigestible.

Cairo’s profits

And instead it went well. Already in 2017 the first profit of 71 million, then followed by 85 million in 2018; 68 million in 2019 and another 150 million in profits between 2020 and 2022. Cairo it has acted strongly on operating costs, a job in which it has very few rivals. The return of management efficiency was the key to regaining the profitability lost for years under the management of the so-called “Happy Living Room”.

Under management Cairo non-essential costs of over 200 million were cut. And above all, the financial debt was canceled with consequent savings in interest costs. Of course also the volcanic entrepreneur, former assistant of Berlusconi had to face the crisis of sales in structural contraction for all Italian daily publishing.

RCS also lost revenues, but cut costs by 200 million

RCS’ revenues at the end of 2016 were at 960 million. At the end of 2022 they were at 845 million. A decline obviously caused by lower paper sales which were only partially compensated for by digital.

The accounts for the first 9 months of 2023 will be released next Friday. The June data saw revenues in the first six months of 440 million; a gross margin of 70 million and a net profit of 30 million. If the trend is confirmed for the nine months, it is plausible to expect a growing turnover value for the entire 2023 compared to 2022. The consensus estimates collected by S&P Global market intelligence they speak of revenues for this year close to 870 million with net profits exceeding 50 million.

With the sale of the North East newspapers, Gedi will cash in but will still lose revenue in 2024

Now Gedi which he sold to Nem all of his local newspapers in the North East for a figure estimated at 40 million he could find a small profit at the end of 2023, thanks to the proceeds. However, it will be seen whether he will have sold the titles with a capital gain or at a loss.

And in any case, the revenues of local newspapers will disappear in 2024. With a turnover in the first six months of 2023 just under 240 million euros, it is probable that the group will close the year-end accounts with lower revenues than the 490 million with which it closed 2022. What is certain is that by failing, the next year, the turnover of the local newspapers in the North East sold, the revenues will be destined to fall further. Moreover, the comparison of paper and digital circulation of Repubblica and Corriere has seen the gap widen over time. According to the latest Ads data the Courier distance now Republic for over 90 thousand copies. Match closed and definitively won in the historic match of the first two Italian newspapers.

