Opening night of Milan Football Week. At the Anteo Pierluigi Pardo spoke with the president of RCS Mediagroup, the FIGC number one, the CEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo, the Gazzetta management and the Milanese councilor for Sport Martina Riva

Full room. Three days dedicated to football. A series of events with champions of all kinds. Today Eto’o and Cannavaro, tomorrow Sheva, Barzagli and Marotta. Sunday Sabatini, Boban and Capello. Just some of the best guests of the Milan Football Week, the event organized by the Gazzetta dello Sport at the Anteo Palazzo del cinema, inaugurated today with Pierluigi Pardo conducting. Present were the president of Turin and Rcs MediaGroup Urbano Cairo, the director of the Gazzetta Stefano Barigelli, the deputy director of the rosea Gianni Valenti, the president of the FIGC and vice president of UEFA Gabriele Gravina, the CEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo and the councilor of the municipality of Milan Martina Riva, as well as Aldo Agostinelli, Chief Consumer Sales & Marketing Officer of Telepass, and Roberto Selva, Chief Marketing & Customer of Esselunga. See also Le Mans-Ferrari, Merzario and 2nd place in '73: "A joy. But Enzo told me that..."

THE EVENT — The first to speak was Cairo: “After the Sport Festival in Trento, we now have an event in Milan too. It’s nice to have an appointment totally dedicated to football. There was the Champions derby on Wednesday, now there will be a rematch on Tuesday. The past year was difficult due to the war in Ukraine, and this created an increase in paper and energy costs, as well as a population drama. There is a country like England that has football at the top, with high TV rights and full stadiums, then you see that English teams lose a lot of money. We have to think about sustainable football. More than setting rules in Italy, there should be European rules”.

PIRACY — Instead, this is Luigi De Siervo’s speech: “In four years we have changed Lega Serie A, it is now a media company. We will also be launching a radio in the coming months. Furthermore, the tender for television rights will also start shortly. We work behind the scenes to compete with the other leagues.” The League’s goal is to break down piracy: “It’s the biggest problem of Italian football, we have about 350 million less a year. This form of widespread incivility fuels the Camorra, the ‘Ndrangheta and the mafia in general. It’s a criminal system.” Competitiveness chapter: “In Italy in the last 4 years 4 different teams have won, it doesn’t happen abroad. PSG have won 8 times in 10 years. In Spain Barcelona and Real always win. The fans need to get fired up like with Napoli. This is our challenge. We try to put the teams in a position to compete on an equal footing. We are the toughest league in the world. And beyond rights there are stadiums. We have to improve.” Gravina also spoke about it: “We must commit all our energies to two assets: infrastructure and the youth sectors. There are young Italians who are giving us various satisfactions”. See also The Mexicans who broke it in the Netherlands and reached the big leagues

JOURNAL — Finally, these are the words of Stefano Barigelli and Gianni Valenti, director and vicar deputy director of the rosea. “Events are fundamental for us – Barigelli reiterated -, the newspaper is our flagship, digital is going very well, and then there are events like this”. A comment also on the pitch aspect: “The growth of Inter and Milan must go hand in hand with the growth of the city. It’s a key part.” This is Valenti’s comment, however: “Every person who came today left happy. We connect the public with the champion. And the public perceives everything. I’ve seen it with Eto’o and with Cannavaro. We want to grow more and more”.

May 12, 2023 (change May 12, 2023 | 23:24)

