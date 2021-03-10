Dubai (Union)

American Coco Gori, the youngest player in the Dubai International Tennis Championship, who is participating with an invitation card, continued her brilliance in front of an elite of the stars of the game, and snatched a new victory over the Czech Teresa Martinova in two groups, to reach the quarter-finals with merit and merit.

The rookie who defeated Venus Williams at Wimbledon survived

2019 », winning 6-4 6-2, within 1 hour 6 minutes.

The third round of the tournament witnessed another resounding victory for American Jessica Bigula over second-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova in the tournament, in groups of 6-0, and 6-2, as the world number six survived only 53 minutes in front of Bigula.

The meeting is the second for these two players in the past two weeks, as Bigula also beat Pliskova in two groups 6-1, 6-1 in the Doha Tennis Championship, to reserve a seat in the quarter-finals, making it the seventh match in which Pliskova lost to the 20 players.

“I think I didn’t lose a lot of free points,” Bigula said. “Most of the serves and tackles were good, and I didn’t make a lot of mistakes, and that’s what I wanted to do, and I think I stuck to my game plan well and was able to achieve it.”

She added: I was a little surprised by how well I did in the Doha Championship, and I started thinking that it is difficult to continue on the same path, which has frustrated me somewhat, and I must now come to terms with myself mentally, and think that winning is not difficult to achieve.

And the resounding surprises continued in the tournament with the exit of Swiss Belinda Pensic, ranked sixth in the tournament and 12 in the world, against Russian Anastasia Potapova, in a match that lasted for two hours and 17 minutes, where the latter managed to win 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.