The group Cairo communication archives the first quarter of 2023 with gross consolidated revenues of 256.2 million euros, compared to 253.5 in 2022), Ebitda of 13.6 million euros, compared to 14.6 million in 2022), Ebit of negative 6.5 million, compared to negative 3.8 million euros in 2022 and a net result of negative 3 million euros, compared to negative 2.9 million euros in 2022. At 31 March, net financial debt is equal to 13 million euros, compared to 15.2 million at the end of 2022.

The beginning of 2023, explains Cairo, was still characterized by Frelongation of the conflict in Ukrainewith its consequences also in terms of impact on the economy and trade, which is causing a situation of general significant uncertainty and a slowdown in the expected economic growth in the reference markets and in 2022 has accentuated the inflation dynamics already underway since 2021 For the group, which does not have direct exposure and/or commercial activities towards the markets affected by the conflict and/or sanctioned subjects, this economic context has had repercussions on production costs and can also affect the trend of the advertising market, being able to affect the propensity to spend of advertisers.

Moreover, during the first quarter 2023 i energy and gas costs, after the strong volatility and increases recorded in 2022, have gradually returned to values ​​essentially in line with those of the end of summer 2021 and the cost of paper is also decreasing compared to the values ​​of 2022, with effects that will positively impact the income statement starting mainly from the second half of 2023, also in consideration of the rotation times of existing inventories.

