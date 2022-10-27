On the occasion of the celebrations in Cairo to mark the 50th anniversary of the fruitful brotherly relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt, Emirates Airlines highlighted its contributions to tourism and the Egyptian trade movement, which helped to enhance trade, investment and tourism opportunities and the relations between the peoples of the two countries over 36 years of Tanker operations in Egypt.

Egypt was the first country in the Middle East and Africa to which Emirates Airlines operates, as it launched its flights to and from Cairo in April 1986, less than a year after the establishment of the company in 1985. Today, Cairo is an important regional point and one of the main destinations On the network of the “A380” (the giant). Since the start of its operations, Emirates Airlines has transported more than nine million passengers between Dubai and Cairo.

The carrier currently operates 25 weekly flights between Dubai and Cairo, including two daily A380 flights, in addition to Boeing 777 aircraft, which helps support the inbound tourism movement, which is one of the main pillars of the Egyptian economy and a lifeline for many sectors.

According to International Monetary Fund data, before the Corona pandemic, the tourism industry contributed about 12% to Egypt’s gross domestic product.

Emirates’ growing network has helped open more business relationships and investment opportunities to the Egyptian business community by enhancing connectivity to Dubai, as well as to and from major business centers around the world.

Popular destinations on the Emirates network for travelers from Egypt include cities in Asia, the Americas and Australia, such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, Sydney, New Delhi, Mumbai, New York and Washington, DC.

In 2018, Emirates Airlines opened a lounge dedicated to first and business class passengers at Cairo International Airport, with an investment of $3.6 million.

The lounge, which is the only airline in North Africa, provides a seamless journey for customers.

Emirates Airlines also provides on its flights to Egypt a wide range of classic and modern Egyptian films, television programs, music, podcasts, and others.

Emirates Airlines operates two offices in Cairo, one in the Mohandessin district and the other in Heliopolis, to support customers with all their travel needs.

Globally, Emirates employs more than 1,600 Egyptian nationals in a variety of roles, including 850 flight attendants and flight attendants, and 22 pilots.

Support the local economy

Throughout the Corona pandemic, Emirates Air Cargo continued to provide communication to companies and facilitate exports from Egypt, which contributed to supporting the local economy.

Egypt is an important exporter of food and fresh produce to both the Middle East and Europe.

Emirates Airlines, with the support of the strong infrastructure of the refrigerated freight chain at Cairo Airport, facilitates the transportation of thousands of tons of such items, including sweet potatoes, strawberries, guavas and other assorted vegetables.

Emirates Air Cargo also plays a vital role in transporting Egypt’s imports of medicines and medical equipment, as it transported the first batch of doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine to Egypt in 2021.

social responsibility

As part of its social responsibility, Emirates Airlines pledged, in early 2020, to contribute to the costs of building the Magdi Yacoub Heart Center in Cairo, which aims to provide treatment and improve health conditions for cardiovascular patients in Egypt and the Arab world free of charge. The hospital can provide advanced cardiac care to more than 80,000 cases, and perform more than 12,000 surgeries annually. More than 70% of these procedures are reserved for children with cardiovascular problems.

