Ahmed Atef, Hassan Al-Warfalli (Cairo)

Yesterday, the international “Cairo Peace Summit” concluded its work to the impact of demands from its participants for an immediate halt to the war on Gaza, which has entered its third week, with an emphasis on the need to protect civilians.

While the Arab countries called for an immediate halt to the Israeli attack, most of the participating Western countries demanded that they focus on humanitarian relief for civilians.

Jordanian King Abdullah urged a balanced approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He said he was angry and saddened by the violence being waged against innocent civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel.

He added: “Our unified message to the Israeli people is that we want a future of peace and security for you and the Palestinians.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on the international community to “pressure Israel to stop the siege and military operations.”

In the same context, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, called for “an immediate ceasefire and an end to the bombing against the civilians of the Gaza Strip.”

He stressed the university’s rejection of “all types of targeting and violence against civilians without discrimination… All civilians are equal, and the human soul has its sanctity.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the Palestinians will not be displaced or expelled from their lands, and he added during the summit: “We will not leave, we will not leave.”

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told the summit that there was a need for a humanitarian corridor to deliver aid to civilians, which she said could lead to a ceasefire.

Germany said that Israel’s fight must be conducted taking into account the humanitarian situation in Gaza, while Britain urged the Israeli army to respect international law and exercise restraint. Italy said it was necessary to avoid escalation.

The United States sent the acting US ambassador to Egypt, who did not speak publicly during the summit. European Council President Charles Michel said: The main goal of the summit is “to listen to each other.”

He added, “But we understand that we need to work together more” on issues including the humanitarian situation, avoiding escalation in the region, and the peace process between the Palestinians and Israel.

The Cairo meeting sought to find ways to avoid a broader war in the region.

Countries in the region fear that the attack will push Gazans from their homes permanently. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said in his speech that Cairo opposes the displacement of Palestinians to the Egyptian Sinai.

He added: “Egypt tells you… that the solution to the Palestinian issue is not displacement, and not the displacement of an entire people to other regions. Rather, its only solution is justice, with the Palestinians obtaining their legitimate rights, to self-determination, and to live in dignity and security, in an independent state on their land.” . He called for “an immediate cessation of the war and an agreement on a road map aimed at ending the current human tragedy.”

Egypt is concerned about the lack of security near the border with Gaza in northeastern Sinai.

In the same context, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie affirmed at Saturday’s summit “the Palestinians’ right to self-determination, which includes a two-state solution.”

Gabriel Soma, professor of international law and election campaign advisor to former US President Donald Trump, said that there are controls that must be observed regarding denouncing attacks on civilians, in addition to allowing aid to enter the Gaza Strip and emphasizing the importance of the two-state solution to allow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside the state. Israeli.

Gabriel Soma stated that stopping the ongoing fighting in Gaza is necessary, but it must include an urgent political conversation between the parties concerned during the coming period so that the voice of reason rises, the conflict ends, and the pace of military escalation, which may have a devastating impact on the entire region after a long period of peace, is stopped.

He pointed out that all concerned parties are working to stop the escalation during the coming period, which will not lead to an increase in the pace of violence and the entry of various regional parties into the ongoing conflict, the danger of which can be eliminated through direct talk between the parties and the adoption of regional initiatives that work to reduce the escalation.

Professor of Political Science at Al-Quds University, Dr. Ayman Al-Raqab, considered that the Cairo Peace Summit on Palestine came at an extremely difficult time, after about two weeks of confrontations in which thousands were killed. He explained that the Gaza Strip suffers from a very large shortage of food and medical supplies, in addition to the lack of Electricity or even water, and all of these things add to the tragedies.

Al-Raqab added to Al-Ittihad that Arab and international aid aims to save the many hospitals that are out of service, explaining that this comes in the context of the summit that may move the political process completely.

Al-Raqab pointed out that the summit discussed mechanisms for introducing aid, stopping the war, and sparing Palestinian civilians in particular from the horrors of war, and they agreed on the necessity of opening new horizons for the peace process, including the establishment of a Palestinian state next to the State of Israel, stressing that the idea of ​​removing the Palestinians from their homeland is a completely rejected plan, because it It means the end of the Palestinian project.

The professor of political science at Al-Quds University called for the use of diplomacy to stop the war by any means, and the immediate search for a definitive solution to the Palestinian issue, in light of the Arab and international momentum that exists now.

Yesterday, the presidents and leaders of the countries participating in the Cairo Peace Conference agreed on the necessity of confronting calls for the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula.

In the words of more than 30 international leaders and officials during the conference called for by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the idea of ​​rejecting the displacement of Palestinians was strongly present, along with the necessity of a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967.

Experts and observers said that the summit participants’ agreement that there is no room for displacing Palestinians from the Gaza Strip “will inevitably affect the issue, and will represent a pressure card on the Israeli plan.”

Paths

For his part, Hassan Al-Momani, professor of political science and international relations at the University of Jordan, said that Jordan’s role under the leadership of King Abdullah II is pivotal and active in the Palestinian issue, and that the Kingdom is working with the Arab countries on several tracks, the most important of which is the political and humanitarian track.

He added that since the outbreak of the conflict, Jordan has been playing an active role in the diplomatic and political context through bilateral consultations with active parties, in addition to providing protection for civilians, bringing in aid, and establishing a ceasefire to facilitate the entry of relief aid.

International guarantees

Ambassador Ashraf Akl, the former Egyptian ambassador to Palestine, told Al-Ittihad that there is a great responsibility on the part of the world towards the Gaza Strip, in light of the Palestinian people being exposed to tragic circumstances, and the world must take action to stop the war, protect civilians and bring in humanitarian aid.

He added that the Cairo summit, hosted by Egypt, sought to achieve peace, stability and development for the peoples of the region, because the only way to stability, peace and security in the Middle East is the basis of the principle of a two-state solution through international guarantees and a timetable for implementation.

He explained that the Cairo Peace Summit stressed to the world the necessity of providing humanitarian aid in a sustainable manner, stopping the targeting of civilians, and activating direct negotiations to reach a two-state solution on the basis of international decisions.