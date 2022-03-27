They didn’t leave him alone in 2019, they set out with him again this time. Players, coaches, managers, former teammates, celebrities, politicians: all with Sinisa. And ordinary people, men and women instinctively close to those who suffer and even more linked to Mihajlovic after having learned better, between his biography and television appearances, his complicated story.

Cairo and Ibra

–

Yesterday, immediately after the announcement, Sinisa’s phone was a continuous trill: calls, messages, expressions of affection. Among the first, Urbano Cairo, the president of Torino who had wanted Mihajlovic on the granata bench in 2016 and who had remained on excellent terms with him even after the 2018 sacking. Things may not work out on the pitch, but real life is that out. Cairo had chosen to deliver the legend award to Sinisa at the Gazzetta Awards in 2019 and had strongly wanted to be the publisher, with Solferino, of his autobiography “The game of life”, written with Andrea Di Caro. At the Sport Festival last October he went up on stage with him. And yesterday he did not fail to support him with an affectionate phone call during which Cairo reassured Mihajlovic: “Do not be afraid, you are so strong”. He ready the answer: “Well, with everything that’s happening to me I’m no longer convinced, I’m becoming a half wanker …”. The president: “But no … And then you are very strong mentally”. Sinisa smiled: “That for sure, Pres …”. Smiling is good for you. Zlatan Ibrahimovic also knows this, who yesterday wanted to upload his friend Sinisa with a message. Their relationship began in 2005 with a header from the Swedish to Serbian during a Juve-Inter. They found themselves at Inter when Mihajlovic was Mancini’s deputy. A friendship was born. During the first phase of the illness, Zlatan from the USA had told Sinisa that he would play for free in Bologna for him. Then Milan arrived. They even performed together on the Sanremo stage.