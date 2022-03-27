The president of del Toro calls him and loads him. Miha jokes about it: “Not so strong Pres … I’m becoming a half wanker!”. Clubs, artists and politicians with him
They didn’t leave him alone in 2019, they set out with him again this time. Players, coaches, managers, former teammates, celebrities, politicians: all with Sinisa. And ordinary people, men and women instinctively close to those who suffer and even more linked to Mihajlovic after having learned better, between his biography and television appearances, his complicated story.
Cairo and Ibra
–
Yesterday, immediately after the announcement, Sinisa’s phone was a continuous trill: calls, messages, expressions of affection. Among the first, Urbano Cairo, the president of Torino who had wanted Mihajlovic on the granata bench in 2016 and who had remained on excellent terms with him even after the 2018 sacking. Things may not work out on the pitch, but real life is that out. Cairo had chosen to deliver the legend award to Sinisa at the Gazzetta Awards in 2019 and had strongly wanted to be the publisher, with Solferino, of his autobiography “The game of life”, written with Andrea Di Caro. At the Sport Festival last October he went up on stage with him. And yesterday he did not fail to support him with an affectionate phone call during which Cairo reassured Mihajlovic: “Do not be afraid, you are so strong”. He ready the answer: “Well, with everything that’s happening to me I’m no longer convinced, I’m becoming a half wanker …”. The president: “But no … And then you are very strong mentally”. Sinisa smiled: “That for sure, Pres …”. Smiling is good for you. Zlatan Ibrahimovic also knows this, who yesterday wanted to upload his friend Sinisa with a message. Their relationship began in 2005 with a header from the Swedish to Serbian during a Juve-Inter. They found themselves at Inter when Mihajlovic was Mancini’s deputy. A friendship was born. During the first phase of the illness, Zlatan from the USA had told Sinisa that he would play for free in Bologna for him. Then Milan arrived. They even performed together on the Sanremo stage.
Between football and politics
–
The world of football has mobilized. Milan, Inter, Naples, Turin, Atalanta, Sampdoria have relied on twitter, like Lazio of which Mihajlovic was a flag. But Rome also expressed its closeness with the immediate text message from Josè Mourinho (very present even when Sinisa faced the disease for the first time) and the phone call from the chief executive officer Tiago Pinto. Particularly affectionate Adriano Galliani, who had wanted him at Milan, as well as Dino Zoff who coached him at Lazio. Sinisa was also sought by many players who shared a piece of their career and life with him, such as Giannini, Couto, Ambrosini, Materazzi. Vlahovic and Zenga have relied on Instagram. Josip Ilicic, who is going through a difficult moment, posted a photo in which he hugs the Bologna manager. Politics has also tightened around Sinisa. Matteo Lepore, mayor of Bologna, tweeted his encouragement as did Stefano Bonaccini, president of Emilia Romagna, and Pier Ferdinando Casini, a very Rossoblù fan. And other words of comfort came from Matteo Salvini (Lega), Giovanni Toti (president of Liguria), Giorgia Meloni (Brothers of Italy) and Licia Ronzulli (senator of Forza Italia). Among the many artists who have ideally embraced Sinisa, there is Carlo Verdone. The common hope is that the next round of phone calls and texts will serve to celebrate the complete recovery.
March 27 – 08:18
