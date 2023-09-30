A 46-year-old woman was attacked by a large dog in a training center in the Bellini area, in Cairo Montenotte. Her condition immediately appeared serious due to lacerations to both arms due to the animal’s bites. For this reason, the immediate intervention of the Grifo air ambulance of the firefighters was requested, which left from Genoa to reach the injured person and accompany her to the Santa Corona di Pietra hospital under code red, the most serious. Doctors are now evaluating the woman’s condition. The police were informed of the incident, while the dog will be taken into custody by the veterinarians. At the moment the circumstances of the attack are not yet clear, but, based on an initial reconstruction, the accident occurred while the woman was trying to train the animal.