Five games to play and still some satisfaction to take for Torino in this season finale. And also for Antonio Sanabria, a guarantee for Juric and for Urbano Cairo: “Sanabria is an extraordinary player for me – said the president of the granata -, I am his admirer but not from today. I remember very well when he arrived in 2021 in January when we weren’t in very good conditions and he scored some very important goals for us”. An esteem for the president that goes beyond even what he does on the pitch: “He has incredible quality, an extraordinary boy, with an incredible character, always available, always ready to accept advice and improve. I’m happy he scored ten goals. there are still five games left and he must continue like this, I’m happy for him. He’s a guy I’m very fond of because he’s also a silent guy, who doesn’t boast about anything, but he has incredible qualities. And then – he concludes laughing – I like the his pink panther exultation”.