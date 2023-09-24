The Granata number one is happy with the comeback against the Giallorossi and is not worried about the imminent tour de force: “The team is there, so are the changes”
Duvan Zapata’s late goal, his first since wearing the Torino shirt, also made president Urbano Cairo smile as he left the stadium and commented on the draw against Roma as follows: “Good game, good Toro and beautiful first half. Then there was “It was a great comeback, it wasn’t easy. Zapata? The whole team played a good match, then he has incredible physicality and is a defensive player. He’s strong but I saw everyone play a good game. Duvan scored a great goal , then everyone was there, even Sanabria, Vlasic. Ilic’s ball? He has incredible qualities. There is mentality and desire.”
team and changes
—
Cairo then focuses on Buongiorno’s marking on Lukaku: “He did very well, of course, if Lukaku hadn’t scored… Having said that, despite seeing Lukaku in form, Buongiorno constantly anticipated him and played a great game.” Now Turin is also awaiting a nice tour de force, but the president doesn’t seem worried: “The team is there, the changes too”.
#Cairo #praises #Toro #Great #race #Zapata #incredible