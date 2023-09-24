Duvan Zapata’s late goal, his first since wearing the Torino shirt, also made president Urbano Cairo smile as he left the stadium and commented on the draw against Roma as follows: “Good game, good Toro and beautiful first half. Then there was “It was a great comeback, it wasn’t easy. Zapata? The whole team played a good match, then he has incredible physicality and is a defensive player. He’s strong but I saw everyone play a good game. Duvan scored a great goal , then everyone was there, even Sanabria, Vlasic. Ilic’s ball? He has incredible qualities. There is mentality and desire.”