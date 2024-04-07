Israel is pressured by the international community and the country's population; CIA Director Bill Burns is expected to participate in talks

Hamas said on Saturday (April 6, 2024) that it will send a delegation to Cairo, the capital of Egypt, for a new round of negotiations for a ceasefire in the war against Israel in the Gaza Strip. The conflict turns 6 months old this Sunday (7 April).

The extremist group maintains the demands made in a previous proposal, which include:

permanent ceasefire;

withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza;

return of displaced people; It is

agreement to exchange Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages.

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is being pressured by the international community and the country's population to reach a peace agreement with the release of the hostages. According to Israel, around 250 Israelis have been held hostage in Gaza since the Hamas attack that started the war, on October 7, 2023.

Despite this, recent negotiations have failed and Netanyahu maintains his speech that the conflict in Palestine will only end when Hamas is destroyed.

According to the North American broadcaster CBS, CIA director Bill Burns is expected to participate in the talks this Sunday (Apr 7). Qatar's Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and denunciations from Hamas and Israel are also expected to be at the table.

