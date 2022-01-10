He calls it “ring”, but he probably considers it something more in his heart. The authority with which Turin beat Fiorentina, with all the inconveniences caused by Covid, justify some dreams on the part of the grenade president Urbano Cairo.

praise for all

“We have to keep our feet on the ground – Cairo said after watching the match at the Grande Torino stadium -, but we made an important call against a great opponent. The whole team played a good match and I’m really happy: Bremer did. a crazy race, Brekalo a great double, Gemello a beautiful debut “. Then the caresses to the coach: “Juric was very good in preparing this match and he was very good in transforming the team, to which he gave a game and a soul”. And on the market: “For now we will not talk about it, if we have opportunities we will seize them”.