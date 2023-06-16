Urbano Cairo has sued Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso following the “repeated” accusations received over the last few years. The decision is explained in a press release as follows: “Urbano Cairo, also in his capacity as director of RCS, has sued Rocco Commisso who, on several occasions, accused him of being the instigator of an imaginary smear campaign conducted by the newspapers of his editorial group against Fiorentina. The accusation, in addition to being totally invented, sounds paradoxical for those who, like Cairo, had welcomed Commisso’s entry into Italian football with favor and sympathy. The stubbornness shown by Commisso in carrying out such an accusation defamatory left no other choice to the President of RCS, who felt compelled to defend his honor and the prestige of the newspapers unjustly attacked”.