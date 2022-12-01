On the day in which the FIGC publishes its latest balance sheet, which shows that football returns 18 for one euro received from the state, the president of Turin and RCS MediaGroup Urbano Cairo once again complains of a lack of attention to the sector: “This It’s a special moment for Italian football. We’re back from very complicated years. But the fact that football, which contributes 70% of the tax revenues of all Italian sport, has received very little from the state is a disappointment. Not having a “Attention to football as we have had to the world of cinema is a bad thing. We’re probably not that good at lobbying. A little more attention wouldn’t hurt.”

Cairo, who spoke on the sidelines of the meeting between the Italpress agency and the world of sport in Milan, also commented on the Juventus case: “There is an investigation still underway on which I do not want to comment because I am not aware of the details, however if Juve did these things it means that someone did them with them. I think we need to look at things in depth enough.”

On the World Cup

The president dwells at length on the World Cup in Qatar: “Italy is missing a lot. Going from riding the European Championship to not qualifying for the World Cup was a cold shower. We were a bit unlucky at the European Championship and very unlucky for the World Cup “Let’s think about the next one and the things that are needed to give football a boost, focusing on young people and the academies, also having greater obligations in fielding Italian players. The second teams? Good idea. We have to try to work on it because it could be a good solution. I was already thinking about Turin four years ago, my collaborators advised me against it but I want to think again.” Meanwhile, his sporting director Vagnati is looking for new faces for the Granata club in Qatar: “He’s seen about fifteen matches, he has to give me a report to see if there are any talents to hire”. He then launches into a prediction: “I’ve seen a few games and it seems to me an interesting World Cup. I’ve seen France very well, also Brazil and Argentina which is the national team I support, since I have there of relatives”.