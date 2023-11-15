Explosion in Cairo: part of a building collapses, owner burned. It happened around 7.30pm today, Wednesday 15 November. Following the loud bang, probably caused by a gas leak, a portion of the building collapsed. The Savona firefighters, the carabinieri and an ambulance intervened immediately.

The injured man, a 93-year-old man, was pulled out of the rubble by a neighbor and then transported in code red with the Grifo air ambulance to the major burns center of Villa Scassi in Genoa Sampierdarena. The dynamics of the story are yet to be clarified in detail.