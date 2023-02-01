The number one of Fiorentina at the end of the match accused the president of Turin and the newspapers of the RCS group

“What Commisso says is highly defamatory of my newspapers and of my person, as well as not being true and therefore we are evaluating with my lawyer if there are the details for the lawsuit”. Urbano Cairo, president of Turin and RCS, thus replies on the telephone with Ansa to the statements of the owner of Fiorentina. It is not the first time that the number one of the Viola has violently attacked President Cairo and his newspapers with defamatory tones. It happened yesterday too. Viola fans have often complained this year about the transfer market and Fiorentina’s fluctuating results, and at the end of yesterday’s match at the Franchi stadium when asked on TV what he thought of the criticisms received, President Commisso instead found “his ” guilty. See also Iván Ramiro Sosa wins the queen stage in Langkawi and climbs to the lead

Words — “Too much criticism of Fiorentina? Here in Italy we like to criticize and do little. When I see that Corriere Fiorentino, Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport which are controlled by someone who owns Turin and make these stupid articles I I say they should be ashamed. I don’t have the newspapers here in Italy, but it’s not right for another president’s newspapers to criticize another team. Let’s see if anyone wakes up.” He charges that the president of Torino and RCS does not accept and which lead him to evaluate the lawsuit for statements “highly damaging” to his reputation and his newspapers. In addition to being “untrue” statements, as Cairo explained. Commisso also lashed out against Juve, continuing his accusations to the microphones of Italia 1: “What I said a few years ago about Italian football then happened. It’s a sick football and there are teams that go on the pitch and are not adjust with funding and we saw what happened with Juve. I haven’t spoken for two years, I have to vent a little, it’s not that I speak every day. Everyone speaks in the newspapers, on TV and on the radio. I speak once per year”. See also Pogacar positive at Covid, but he should be on the UAE Tour

Other — Then another weighty statement linked to his personal interpretation of an article dated May 2021: “What bothered me most? La Gazzetta dello Sport called me a mafioso, when real mafiosi cheat here in Italy and no one does he says. There’s a lawsuit.” Reconstruction which, obviously, the Gazzetta strongly denies. If in the past it was preferred not to reply to Commisso’s statements, this time the president of RCS and Torino Cairo will evaluate with his lawyers whether to file a lawsuit for defamation. It also escapes President Commisso that in Serie A there are also other presidents and club owners who are also publishers: John Elkann of Juve, publisher of La Stampa and Repubblica, Danilo Iervolino of Salernitana, publisher of Espresso and Silvio Berlusconi of Monza, owner of Mediaset .

February 2, 2023 (change February 2, 2023 | 00:30)

