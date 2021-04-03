Eighteen mummies of kings and four of queens of Ancient Egypt were revered in the city of Cairo and transferred to the recently remodeled Museum of Egyptian Civilization, which has better technologies to extend its existence. Among the remains were those of the queen-pharaoh Hatshepsut and the famous King Ramses II, in a ‘Golden Parade’ with which the Government tried to relaunch tourism in the country.

Just as in ancient times. With horse escorts and priests, the sarcophagi of up to 22 pharaohs and queens were transferred this Saturday, March 3, through the streets of Cairo, aboard armored and decorated vehicles. The procession of mummies left the Egyptian Museum (Museum of Antiquities) to reach their new home, the Museum of Egyptian Civilization, where they will have their own gallery and with the best conditions and technologies to prolong their existence.

The spectacular event, prepared for months and called the ‘Golden Parade’, toured Tahrir Square, adorned for the occasion with banners and illuminated with torches and colored lights. At the same time, the symphony orchestra of the Cairo Opera House and a group of drums accompanied these festivities with music.

Upon arrival at their new home, the mummies were greeted by a salvo of cannons. For the moment, the remains will be reserved to rest and avoid any damage to your tissues. Only until April 18 can they be exhibited.

A transfer in “nitrogen capsules”

Being such important and delicate relics, the event organizers did not leave any loose ends to protect them. In conversation with EFE, Ismail Mustafa, head of the conservation laboratory of the Museum of Egyptian Civilization, explained that the royal mummies were transported in “nitrogen gas capsules.”













Studies for the transfer began in 2017 and in recent weeks several tests were carried out with other mummies. The remains transported this Saturday belong, for the most part, to the XVIII Dynasty, which covers the period between 1550 and 1295 BC. C., and among them is the mummy of Queen Hatshepsut, the first woman to rule the pharaonic empire. While “the first of the noble ladies” could never assume power as a woman, she did so in the name of her husband’s son, Tuthmosis II. Three other queens from the same dynasty who marched were Tiy, Meritamun, and Ahmose-Nefertari.

The other 18 mummies belong to kings: five from the XIX Dynasty, from 1295 to 1186 BC. C., among which are the famous king Ramses II, in addition to those of Ramses III, IV, V, VI and IX, all of them rulers of the XX Dynasty, which includes between 1186 and 1069 a. C.

All the remains were found at the end of the 19th century, in the Deir el-Bahari necropolis and in the Valley of the Kings, both sites located in the town of Luxor, in the south of the country. From there, they reached Cairo by crossing the Nile River, kept in private and later exhibited in the Egyptian Museum.

The Minister of Antiquities and Tourism, Khaled al Anani, said in a statement that “we understand the value of our unique cultural heritage and we respect and protect it, and we do everything possible to preserve it for future generations of all humanity.”

Similarly, he stressed that the Government hopes that the event, in which the Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, and the country’s president, Abdelfatah al-Sisi, was present, will have “a positive response for the tourism promotion of Egypt. “.

With EFE