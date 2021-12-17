Cairo (WAM)

The 40th edition of the Arab Golf Championship for men in singles and teams will officially open tomorrow evening, with the competitions starting on Sunday at the Dim Land Club in the 6th of October city of Giza, Egypt, and will continue until December 22nd.

14 Arab countries are participating in the tournament, led by the UAE, which is participating in a mission headed by Khaled Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Golf Federation, and accompanied by 4 players: Ahmed Skaik, Obaid Al Helou, Abdullah Al Qubaisi and Khaled Youssef. Adel Al Zarouni, Secretary General of the Arab Federation, and Major General “M” Abdullah Hashemi. Our team conducted a training session yesterday morning, while the second session is taking place tomorrow morning, according to the tournament program for all the participating teams that landed in Egypt to adapt to the atmosphere of the tournament and discover the field with its 18 holes.

The Egyptian Golf Association had previously announced the tournament logo, which expresses the ancient Egyptian civilization, through a golf ball in the form of a human, wearing the distinctive Pharaonic outfit, and holding the golf club in his hand.

At 11 am tomorrow, the technical and arbitration meeting will be held at the delegations’ residence, to approve the statements of the players of the participating teams, and to review the system and conditions for holding the tournament competitions.

The Egyptian Federation stressed that the precautionary measures will be strongly present throughout the days of the tournament, in order to preserve the safety of everyone, including players, administrative, technical and arbitration bodies.