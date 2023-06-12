Silvio Berlusconi was a “brilliant entrepreneur, great innovator and leading figure in Italian politics”. President Urbano Cairo writes this in the message published on the official website of Torino Calcio “with the advisers, managers, employees, collaborators, coaches, players and all the youth sector” of the Granata club: “deeply moved, they are affectionately close to the family”.

“Berlusconi, owner of Monza, was president of Milan for 31 years, with a palmarès that made the Rossoneri club one of the most titled and well-known clubs in the world – continues the message from Turin -. dear ones, to all the relatives and to the many friends the condolences and the embrace in the memory of a great protagonist of our era”.