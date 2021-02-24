Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Brazilian Caio Zanardi, Khorfakkan coach, stressed the importance of his team appearing well in front of Shabab Al-Ahly, to compensate for a series of negative results recently for the team, but he played down the impact of the recent loss against Shabab Al-Ahly in particular in the Gulf Cup, where he said: The competition is different, the league has other accounts and difficulty The meeting lies in the strength of the competitor and his return to his technical level under the leadership of national coach Mahdi Ali.

He added: We know that the task will not be easy, but my confidence in the players and their abilities and their great desire to change the negative image that they appeared in the recent period and the loss in the victory and unity matches, which does not reflect the development of the team in the second round.