A new figure, the chief ai office (CAIO) or director of AI, becomes strong in the organization chart of digitized companies. The aggregate steps to which artificial intelligence and its transformation in business processes advance forces companies not only to update their tools, but also to redefine key profiles within their structure. Such is this impact that, today, there is no company that is not affected, to a greater or lesser extent, by it.

“More than a desired change, it is an obligatory change because AI requires a structural change in the way of operating that entails a risk to adopt it without clear leadership,” explains Óscar García-Velasco, founding partner and expert in AI in AMROP Spain. “Companies have understood that they need” a leader who coordinates their implementation strategically, someone with business vision, with the ability to understand the impact of AI and translate it into business decisions, “he defends. However, according to IBM and McKinsey studies, a third of companies globally and also in Spain, do not invest in AI due to lack of specialized talent or ignorance about their implementation, and this is where their biggest problem lies.

The need for this figure arises when AI ceases to be an isolated experiment in a company and becomes – or wants to become a strategic pillar with real impact on decision making, products or operational efficiency, analyzes Justo Hidalgo, Caio in Adigital (Spanish Association of the Digital Economy). If in the beginning this work was associated with a highly technical profile, focused on the implementation of AI models and the supervision of its development within the organization, today its role has evolved towards a more transverse figurewith a strong emphasis on governance, regulatory compliance, ethics and alignment with the business objectives. “My own role as Caio in Adigital requires being up to date and reflecting together on the technological, business, regulatory and ethical challenges, and even geopolitics.”

An AI director must be a strategist with a vision of the future, capable of analyzing the market, competition and technological trends to anticipate how AI will impact the business, continues to explain García Velasco. In addition, not only should it react to changes, but also influence the company’s strategy and make informed decisions about the adoption of new technologies. You also need to be innovative and be updated. And, although it does not necessarily need to be an engineer or scientific data, it does have to understand how emerging technologies work and how they can apply to the company. At this point, Adrián Gómez, national director of Randstad Digital, points out that, although it is not necessary, a specific training in artificial intelligence and data is highly recommended.









They will also be necessary ‘soft skills’ such as change management – for the impact it directly in business -, data -based decision -making – to decide where and how to invest – and the leadership of the multidisciplinary team with professional ethics.

For companies that develop their own AI models, they make an advanced fine-tuning or work in innovation in AI, the CAIO must be a highly technical profile, explains Hidalgo, because “it is expected to have experience in ‘Machine Learning’, deep learning, optimization of models and data architecture, in addition to an advanced understanding of the infrastructure necessary to train and deploy the scale. Here, CAIO collaborates closely with engineering and ‘Data Science’ equipment, and its role is more similar to that of a technological leader with strategic vision.

Human and technologist

What should not be forgotten is that this profile plays a fundamental role in the relationship between AI and human work, experts emphasize. His work tries to calibrate artificial intelligence with human intelligence, that is, optimize the interaction between humans and machines to improve productivity without dehumanizing processes. This is achieved through ‘Reskilling’ and ‘Upskilling’ strategies, ensuring that the adoption of AI does not generate knowledge gaps or resistance to change within the organization.

Another fundamental ability is to be a great communicator to be able to explain complex concepts to different audiences: from developers to managers, through customers, regulators and investors. Its role is to translate technology into business value and make its impact understand. And finally, but not least, it must be a leader with unwavering ethics. “AI has enormous potential, but also entails risks and for this it must be complete in use and its application to prevent technology from being used for malicious purposes.”

Therefore, guaranteeing an ethical use of AI, minimizing biases, protecting the privacy of the data and ensuring transparency in automated processes becomes a key work for companies to operate within a responsible framework as well as legal. With the regulations of the European Union, a pioneer in AI, and its extraterritorial scope – regardless of its origin, must comply with the regulations if people are used or affects within the EU – the doubt that arises is whether this excessive regulation can stop technological development, especially in small and medium enterprises that could face difficulties to meet the new demands.

Looking for your place In great organizations, CAIO occupies a strategic position in digital transformation, technological management, data use and ethics. Since AI transversely impacts all areas, usually reports directly to the CEO and even be part of the Executive Committee. But this is not always the case. Depending on the area from which it comes, of the consulting or technological branch and how much the company has the AI ​​as the basis of its strategy, then it will report or can be placed at a parallel level to the Chief Technology Offer (CTO), Chief Innovation Office (Cino) or the Chief Information Offer (CIO) to guarantee adequate internal control. However, in companies where artificial intelligence is not a strategic pillar, its functions are usually diluted between roles such as Chief Data Officer (CDO) or Cto.

As for the sectors that lead this demand, they are clearly those where AI not only optimizes processes, but impacts decision making and business strategy. Large technological and industries have been pioneers, using this role to guarantee transparency and avoid regulatory risks. But also in consulting or banking sectors, its presence is key. In fact, in Spain, all great banks already have figures with similar mandates, says Hidalgo. In the health sector, as well as in the pharmacist and biotechnology, Gómez begins to be incipient, because it is a sector that was already subject to legislation with its own ‘compliance’ and strict regulations for data protection and security.

If your role will continue to evolve to consolidate as a strategic position, stay as ‘normative compliance’ or return to its purely technical origins, it will depend on how AI evolves as a ‘operating system’ in business initiatives, concludes Hidalgo.