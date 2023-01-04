The president of Petrobras, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, 48 years old, resigned from his position. The decision was taken on account of personal reasons, which were not detailed.

With the resignation of Paes de Andrade, the Board of Directors must appoint an interim president, who will be a member of the company’s Executive Board. He had been in office since June 2022 and was the 4th president of Petrobras in the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In September, Paes de Andrade informed company employees, in a note, that he had been diagnosed with cancer and that he had started treatment against the disease. (read below). However, he did not clarify whether it was for this reason that he decided to move away from the presidency of the state-owned company.

The news comes on the same day that the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), 54 years old, is nominated to assume the presidency of Petrobras. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) announced the name of the congressman for the position on December 30.

By means of a note, the company confirmed receipt of the letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy. Here’s the full (71 KB). It is still necessary for the board of directors of Petrobras to approve the name of Prates for the command of the company. Admission can take several weeks to complete.

In addition, Paes de Andrade told interlocutors this Tuesday that he leaves with a feeling of accomplishment for achieving records for Petrobras: the highest profit, the highest distribution of dividends and the highest market value in the company’s history. He also stated that he did so in absolute respect for governance rules and pricing policy.

On December 6, the state-owned company confirmed that its president will assume the Secretariat of Management and Digital Government of the State of São Paulo. The invitation was made by the governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans).

Read the full statement below:

“The president of Petrobras, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, informs the company’s employees that he is starting a health treatment to combat a head and neck carcinoma called epidermis, which is relatively common and well known, with high cure rates.

“Treatment involves chemotherapy for 12 weeks, in 4 cycles every 3 weeks, followed by 7 weeks of consolidation radiotherapy. Caio is under the care of Dr. Fernando Maluf, from Hospital Albert Einstein, one of the most recognized cancer treatment centers in the world.

“The president continues to work and ship normally, with some limitations on face-to-face meetings and travel.”

CAIO MARIO PAES DE ANDRADE

Caio Mario Paes de Andrade assumed the presidency of Petrobras on June 28, 2022, after being appointed to the position by then-President Bolsonaro. He was elected 1 day earlier, on June 27, by 7 votes in favor and 3 against.

Appointed by the government on May 23, Paes de Andrade was awaiting the analysis of Petrobras’ governance so that the Board could deliberate on his nomination. On June 24, he received a recommendation from the Petrobras People Committee.

Paes de Andrade was the 4th president of Petrobras in the Bolsonaro government. His predecessors were fired after successive increases in fuel prices. José Mauro Coelho, for example, was in office for 1 month and 9 days. The waiver came 3 days after the readjustment of 5.18% for gasoline and 14.26% for diesel.

Before taking over the state-owned company, Andrade was special secretary for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government at the Ministry of Economy. He is an entrepreneur in information technology and the real estate market and was previously quoted to preside over the oil company. However, the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, chose Adriano Pires because he had experience in the area.

He holds a degree in Social Communication, a postgraduate degree in Administration and Management from Harvard University and a Master’s in Administration from Duke University. International diplomas have not been validated by the Ministry of Education. He has no experience or training in the field of energy.