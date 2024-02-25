Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah succeeded in maintaining the technical stability of one of its most important players, the Brazilian Caio Lucas, as he was renewed with him before the Ittihad Kalba match until 2027, so the player entered the match with the “Tigers” in the 14th round of the ADNOC Professional League with very high morale, and led the team to… An important victory through his only goal in the match, and the fourth against Ittihad Kalba during his career with “The King”, so that this goal would be a gift from the player to the fans and the team’s return to victories again.

The victory raised the morale and ambitions of “The King” before the expected match in the next round against Al-Wasl, the leaders of the league, and perhaps what Caio Lucas, the scorer of the match’s only goal against the “Tigers”, said confirms this, as he said: “An important victory in the first match of the second round, so we can go.” He went to the Al-Wasl match in high spirits, then the words of his colleague Tigali confirmed Sharjah’s superiority, as he praised the state of high concentration and physical strength of the Sharjah players against Ittihad Kalba.

The Al-Wasl confrontation will determine many features regarding the ambitions of “The King” and its return once again to compete with the top and touch the lead, despite the difference in points, but if Sharjah is able to shake the lead of the Hud Zabeel, the competition will have another flavour.

Sharjah, which played with 10 players from the 44th minute of the match after defender Khaled Al-Dhanhani was sent off, succeeded in achieving a victory coupled with a high state of concentration on the field, in order to win match points and pass through the bottleneck, and Sharjah coach Romanian Cosmin Olario praised his players in general, Both those who participated as a starter and those who played as a substitute, so that mutual trust was restored again between the coach and his players, and the few “King” fans who attended the match left satisfied with the performance of their players, and began to motivate the rest of the team’s fans for moral support for the next Zabeel match.