Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The joy of Al-Ain striker Caio Canedo, who won the League Cup for the 2021-2022 season, after winning the final against Shabab Al-Ahly 5-4 on penalties, after a 2-2 draw in the original time, seemed different from all the stars of the “leader”, as the title is considered It is Caio’s first in local competitions, in his eighth season with Al Wasl and Al Ain, respectively.

Thanks to winning the League Cup title, in the final match that saw him scoring his team’s second goal from a header in the 75th minute, Caio ended a 7-year fast from embracing titles, including 5 seasons with his former team Al Wasl, from 2014-2015, until the end of The 2018-2019 season, before he experienced the same feeling in two seasons in a row with his current team, Al Ain 2019-2020 (“cancelled”), and 2020-2021.

Thanks to the first title in his career, Caio broke the “jinx” barrier that accompanied his career in local stadiums, as the “31-year-old” striker was close to crowning the President’s Cup and the Arab Gulf Cup in two finals in a row with his former team Al-Wasl in the 2017-2018 season, where he lost The first title in front of Al Ain 1-2, and the second in the face of Al Wahda with the same result.

Caio played during his eight seasons in our local stadiums 220 games in all competitions, during which he scored 118 goals, including 159 matches in the professional league, during which he scored 81 goals, compared to 45 games in the League Cup, during which he scored 21 goals, in addition to 15 matches in the competition The most expensive President’s Cup.

Caio commented on his joy in winning the League Cup title: “Finally, in my eighth season, I managed to win my first title ever, and I think winning the League Cup represents a great morale for the players to continue stronger in the league with the goal of winning the second title of the season.