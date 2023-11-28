Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Caio Canedo has continued his brilliance since his return to his “first home” Al-Wasl last summer, and has become a “trump card” and a “super substitute” that Serbian coach Milos is pushing to resolve the big confrontations this season in the “ADNOC Professional League.”

Canedo appeared at very special times, scoring the third goal against Sharjah, the third goal also against Al Ain, and then finally the fourth goal against Al Jazira, confirming the presence of “The Emperor” at the top of the standings, after the end of the “eighth round.”

Caio Canedo has a wonderful career in the Professional League, scoring his 90th goal in 191 matches since 2014, during which he lived his best artistic period with Al-Wasl in particular.

Perhaps what is striking is that the player played 255 minutes in 8 matches, an average of 31 minutes per match, but despite that he is always ready, is well aware of the role required of him, and plays with outstanding effectiveness during the time on the “green rectangle” with all the fighting spirit, in addition to his special relationship. With the fans, and his continuous interaction with them to raise morale, whether for himself or for his colleagues.

Caio Canedo spoke after defeating Al Jazira, calling on his teammates to focus on every match, and said, “The fans feel excited about these victories, but we must play every match with the same mentality and desire, and we realize that the path is very long in the league, and we must take each step at its time, and think.” Always in the next match, without excessive joy.”

He added: “I have always said that Al-Wasl is my home, and I chose to return here again, as I look forward to contributing to achieving the team’s ambitions this season, and for all of us to provide what is required of us on the field, in order to please our fans who rally around us in all the stadiums.”