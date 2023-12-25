Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The “golden substitute” of Al Wasl, Caio Canedo, against its host Shabab Al Ahly 2-1, at the top of the “12th round” of the ADNOC Professional League, led “The Emperor” to win the title of “Winter Champion”, before a round at the end of the first round, after strengthening “Yellow”. It continues to lead with 30 points, with a difference of 5 points from its closest competitor, Al Ain, the “runner-up”.

The “Golden Substitute” needed about half an hour from the moment he came on as a substitute for Ali Salmeen in the 54th minute, before he succeeded in scoring the decisive goal in the “Derby” match against the “Knights” in the 85th minute, translating the smart pass to his teammate Nicolas Jimenez behind the “homeowners” defences. .

The goal against Shabab Al-Ahly was Kayo’s fourth in the “ADNOC Professional League” during the current season 2023-2024, in which he returned to the ranks of his former team Al-Wasl after a successful experience with Al-Ain, over the course of four seasons, during which he was crowned with “Al-Zaeem” with the league shield and the League Cup in Season 2021-2022.

The irony appears in Caio (33 years old) scoring his four goals in the current season with Al Wasl as a substitute player, to serve as the “golden scorer”, and the scenario was repeated in the matches of Sharjah 3-1 in the “second round”, Al Ain 3-1 in the seventh round, and Al Jazeera. 4-2 in the eighth, before scoring the most important and decisive goal in the Shabab Al-Ahly match 2-1 in “Round 12.”

Thanks to his four goals in the current season, Caio raised his total score to 91 goals in 195 matches in the “Pro League” over the course of 10 seasons, since his first appearance in the Al-Wasl shirt in the 2014-2015 season, and the international player is now only 9 goals away from entering the 100-goal club. League.

Regarding scoring the decisive winning goal against Al-Fursan, he said: “The identity of the scorer is not important, the most important remains is Al-Wasl’s victory, and he is happy to have won against a competitive and strong team like Shabab Al-Ahly on his home field, and won a third victory in the season against the same competitor, pointing out that the spirit of the family Al Wasl made the difference on the field.

Commenting on his continued participation as a substitute player in most matches, he added: “I definitely want to play more time, but at the same time I respect the coach’s decision.”

Caio's goals from the bench

Sharjah – Al Wasl 1-3 “Second Round”, third goal in the 91st minute

Al Wasl – Al Ain 3-1 “Seventh Round”, third goal in the 80th minute

Al Jazeera – Al Wasl 2-4 “Eighth Round”, fourth goal in the 74th minute

Shabab Al-Ahly – Al-Wasl 1-2 “Round 12”, the second goal in the 85th minute