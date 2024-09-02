Monterrey, Mexico.- Following the frictions that occurred in the new legislature of local deputies, Caintra Nuevo León called on the State Congress to finalize issues such as the state budget and the appointment of the new Attorney General.

“The State cannot continue like this, there must be these agreements for the good of the citizens. It is important that the State has a consensual budget and that the resources go to the different most important issues that the citizens require, having a new budget for 2025.

“The Chamber hopes that there will be dialogue, agreements, continuous work on the issues that are pending and that they can be agreed upon because that is what we, the industrialists of Nuevo León, are looking for. Hopefully there can be consensus and progress in the coming months,” said Juan Pablo García, general director of Caintra, at a press conference on Expo Pyme 2024. Regarding the appointment of the state prosecutor, he noted that the presence of a prosecutor is required to help improve security and law enforcement in the entity.

“We call on legislators from different political parties to please seek an agreement that benefits the State,” reiterated the representative of the industrialists.

Juan Pablo García pointed out that more than 100 leading companies will participate in the Expo Pyme event, which will bring together more than 2,000 requirements and that more than 2,500 business meetings are planned. Regarding the balance of the six-year term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, he mentioned that although there were achievements such as the increase in the minimum wage, there are still pending issues such as the transmission and distribution of energy, security, among others. In addition, regarding the vote on the reform to the Judicial Branch, he indicated that they will give their opinion once the reservations are discussed.