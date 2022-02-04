The alligators of Barranquilla achieved a historic victory this Thursday against the Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Republic, a victory that places the name of Colombia at the top of baseball in the region, by conquering for the first time the Caribbean Series.

The issue is that Colombia was the Cinderella of the tournament, because in the two previous editions they had gone white, with a lousy streak of ten player games and all lost.

It may interest you: (Alligators: why is Colombia’s title in the Caribbean Series so great?)

That is why in the edition of this 2022 Caimanes he was not a favorite, he was not in the pools, but little by little he became more and more entrenched.

the feat

“In the two previous versions, 2002 in Puerto Rico and in 2021 in Mazatlán, Mexico, it was lost. Zero wins and 10 losses to this fantastic 2020. Team that came to participate, but not to compete. They looked at him like Cinderella, because of that negative statistic,” Orlando Palma, head of communications for the ninth, told EL TIEMPO.

The first bell was given by beating Venezuela 6-1, then they did the same with Panama, 5-6. The game against Mexico came and the Central Americans had a hard time, they could only come out ahead 1-0. At that point in the Series, the eyes of the experts and the press were on José Mosquera’s team, which was paving the way.

“Now, because he beat Venezuela with authority, that adverse streak has been broken. Then they beat Panama and in the third they lost to Mexico 1-0 with a home run. Against the Dominican Republic, attention had been generated because in that game two Colombians were facing each other, Luis Urueta, a benchmark for Colombian managers, works with Arizona, and in Caimanes José Mosquera, that generated morbidity, “said Palma.

Colombia lost 6-2 to Puerto Rico, but had already secured the semifinal, a game that went ahead 8-1 against the Venezuelans.

Puerto Rico was the clear favorite for the title, but the mere fact that Caimanes reached the final is a favorable blow for Colombian baseball.

Next year’s Caribbean Series has Caracas as the announced venue, in the return of the event to Venezuela, where it was played for the last time in 2014, on the island of Margarita.

It may interest you: (Alligators achieved the feat, champion of the Caribbean Series)

sports