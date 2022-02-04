Caimanes: the last play of the game and the celebration of the title, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alligators and the celebration of the title.
Alligators and the celebration of the title.
He was crowned champion of the Caribbean Series, after beating the Dominican Republic 4-1.
February 03, 2022, 11:08 PM
Elkin Alcala dominated from the mound and the bats of the Barranquilla Caimans supported each other in a three-run rally in the second inning, so that the Colombian team finished a historic run with a 4-1 victory over the Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Republic, managing to be crowned champions of the Caribbean Series Santo Domingo 2022.
Colombia left a historic mark in Santo Domingo, where, after losing their first 10 games since joining this tournament, they achieved their first victory and their first champion title in the Caribbean classic, which was held at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium.
Alcalá (1-0) had a great performance against the Dominican batters, against whom he pitched 5.2 innings of one run and seven strikeouts.
See here the last play of the match and the celebration of the ninth champion.
February 03, 2022, 11:08 PM
