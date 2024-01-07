You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Barranquilla caimans.
Barranquilla caimans.
Barranquilla sports as a whole rule the country.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The Caimans of Barranquilla They won their 13th title in the Colombian Professional Baseball League after beating the Montería Cowboys 2-0 this Sunday and take the final series 4-1.
Those led by Jose Mosquera They won the first duel at the Édgar Rentería stadium and showed their strength on June 18 in Montería, where they easily took games 3 (18-2), 4 (8-5) and 5 (2-0) of the final.
The winning runs came via home runs by Guillermo Quintana, in the fifth episode, and Fabián Pertúz, in the eighth.
The Japanese Ryo Negishi He was chosen MVP of the regular season and Missaki received the most valuable trophy in the Play Off.
With this new crown, Caimanes increases the difference in the League's overall record, with 13 titles.
BARRANQUILLA ALLIGATORS 🐊⚾️💥
COLOMBIAN PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL CHAMPION 🏆
The Barranquilla team achieved its thirteenth title in Colombian baseball after beating Vaqueros de Montería 2-0 at the 18 de Junio Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4WJXweheL3
— Colombian Professional Baseball League (@LPB_COL) January 8, 2024
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Caimanes #great #champion #Colombian #baseball
Leave a Reply