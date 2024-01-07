The Caimans of Barranquilla They won their 13th title in the Colombian Professional Baseball League after beating the Montería Cowboys 2-0 this Sunday and take the final series 4-1.

Those led by Jose Mosquera They won the first duel at the Édgar Rentería stadium and showed their strength on June 18 in Montería, where they easily took games 3 (18-2), 4 (8-5) and 5 (2-0) of the final.

The winning runs came via home runs by Guillermo Quintana, in the fifth episode, and Fabián Pertúz, in the eighth.



The Japanese Ryo Negishi He was chosen MVP of the regular season and Missaki received the most valuable trophy in the Play Off.

With this new crown, Caimanes increases the difference in the League's overall record, with 13 titles.

BARRANQUILLA ALLIGATORS 🐊⚾️💥 COLOMBIAN PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL CHAMPION 🏆 The Barranquilla team achieved its thirteenth title in Colombian baseball after beating Vaqueros de Montería 2-0 at the 18 de Junio ​​Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4WJXweheL3 — Colombian Professional Baseball League (@LPB_COL) January 8, 2024

