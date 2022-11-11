The start of the 2022-2023 season of the Colombian Professional Baseball League ‘Super Giros-BetPlay’ will take place this Friday, with the participation of four teams and will grant the champion the right to represent Colombia in the next Caribbean Series that will be held in Caracas.

The novelty among the participating teams is the return, after several seasons, of Bulls of Sincelejo, which will be based in Barranquilla, since its new stadium is under construction.

Toros will join Caimanes (Barranquilla), Tigres (Cartagena) and Cowboys (Monteria).

The bubble is over: the teams, to their stadiums

On this occasion, the teams will play in their respective places, after the last two championships, due to the pandemic, were played under the ‘bubble’ modality at the Édgar Rentería stadium in Barranquilla.

The current two-time champion of the League and champion of the Caribbean Series, Barranquilla Caimans, ensured the continuity of his manager José Mosquera Crissón, architect of these achievements. The ninth reptile has incorporated nine imported players. Two are American: center fielder Dashawn Keirsey Jr. and shortstop Andres Alvarez, from the Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations, respectively.

Also arriving from the Pirates are Dominican pitchers Oliver Mateo and Eddie Yean and Venezuelan Johan Montero. From independent leagues, the Dominican pitchers Leonardo Rodríguez and Andrés Germán and the Nicaraguan Pedro Torres.

From the group of criollos are Dilson Herrera, Carlos Arroyo, Carlos Martínez, Gustavo Campero, Fabián Pertuz and the big leaguer Harold Ramírez (Tampa Bay Rays).

Cowboys, current runner-up, announced Ronald Ramírez de la Rosa as manager, who comes from being bench coach of Caimanes. Ramírez replaces the Dominican Víctor Estévez. They will have strong slugger Jordan Diaz, who made his major league debut this year with the Oakland Athletics.

Brayan Buelvas and Andrés Angulo also repeated and Francisco Acuña, Branlyn Jaraba, Hugo Beltrán and Jorge Puerta joined, all of these from Gigantes.

Another that returns is the Venezuelan catcher Pabel Manzanero, top pusher last season, and assured the incorporation of the Cuban shortstop Yosmany Guerra, who comes from playing in Venezuela, and the Dominican outfielder JC Encarnación.

Gio Urshela, novelty with Tigres de Cartagena

The most important news prior to the start of the season was given by Tigres de Cartagena when they announced the arrival as manager of Giovanni Urshela, standout third baseman for the Minnesota Twins, who confirmed he will play several games.

The cats confirmed Jair Fernández as manager, replacement of Néder Horta, who becomes third base coach. Also joining as bench coach is former Barranquilla bigleaguer Jhonatan Solano.

Bigleaguer Meibrys Viloria, Ronaldo Hernández, Brallan Pérez, Sugar Ray Marimón and Colombian-Venezuelan Adrián Sánchez, who played in the Major Leagues with the Washington Nationals, are part of the roster.

Finally, Toros will be led by Dominican Mendy López, who served as the Caimanes’ hitting coach last season. Among the players is the Dominican shortstop Adrián Valerio, the top home run hitter last season, playing for the Giants.

This Friday (7 pm), in Barranquilla, Caimanes will face Toros, while in Montería, Vaqueros will host Tigres.

