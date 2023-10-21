“I don’t know, do you think?” jokes Cailee Spaeny (Springfield, 1998) when asked about her more than likely rise to stardom after the premiere of Priscilla, Sofia Coppola’s new film, an adaptation of Priscilla’s autobiography Presley, Elvis and me, which narrates the complex and toxic relationship he had with the King of rock from the ages of 14 to 28. Spaeny, who plays the protagonist, is 1.51 and Jacob Elordi, Elvis in the film, is 1.96, an appreciable difference in height with which Coppola wanted to symbolize how small and fragile Priscilla felt being his wife and which made the two actors make headlines by posing together at the Venice Film Festival. Spaeny has gotten tired of hearing in these last two months how she must prepare to receive hundreds of calls, do interviews and see her face in the media and on social networks, “but I can’t be prepared for something I don’t know about,” she says. smiling, “I am very happy to have won the award (she was awarded the Volpi Cup for best actress), for me, for Sofía and for the film, but I think that if I stay there it will end up being dangerous.” It is the first time that she is in Milan, where this session takes place, also one of the first in which she stars. She arrives on time, she admires the studio decoration, the makeup, the coat racks… “I feel a little Cinderella,” she tells the team. She is here because she is the new Bulgari ambassador and has just starred in the campaign for her perfume, Omnia. “I have been fascinated by working with the brand’s team. How proud they are of the craftsmanship and the history behind it. All the powerful women who have been related to them… It also catches me in a vital moment like this, in which I am going from being a girl to learning to be a woman, a little like Priscilla in the movie,” she says. A few days after this interview, the actress closed the Miu Miu show, because if there is anything similar to the revered aesthetic of Sofia Coppola’s films, it is the imagination of Miu Miu. She may not want to prepare for what’s coming, but the entertainment industry is already in charge of doing her job.

She started acting as a child in the local theater of her city, why did she have it so clear from such a young age?

I have talked about it with many people who are dedicated to this and the same thing has happened to many of us. It didn’t connect with the kind of life that is supposed to be normal. I never liked school, I had a hard time with exams and things like that, with the classical teaching system. So I started singing, dancing and acting, but of course, in a city in southern Missouri there wasn’t much room for me either, I didn’t know anyone who wanted to be an artist. I spent my childhood begging my parents to take me to Los Angeles. Until I got it.

Did they move in with you?

In reality we went back and forth 25 hours by car. She was 15 years old. I spent four years going to auditions and getting no’s, but I knew that at some point I would be able to dedicate myself to this. I worked in various places, even in an amusement park, and twice a year I went with my mother and one of my brothers to Hollywood to try my luck. Without them I would not have been able to achieve it. You have to be a little crazy to let your daughter pursue her ideals. Thank goodness they were.

And, suddenly, they start calling you. In a period of four years you work with John Boyega, with Kate Winslet, you become the protagonist of a cult series like Devs…How did you process it?

I have had a peculiar career as an actress. I know people who have had overnight successes, who have gone from having nothing to having everything and their lives have changed a lot, but in my case it has been strange. My first job was directly as the protagonist alongside Boyega in the sequel Pacific Rim and from there I went on to work with very interesting directors and actors, but I have always been a bit in the background, something I appreciate. It has all been very gradual and, although it seems fast, very slow. It has given me time to think about what I want to be and who I want to work with, to process what was happening to me.

Did you know Priscilla’s life before playing her?

I’m from the southern United States, for us Elvis is king. I grew up going to Graceland, and

That’s why this movie is important: I knew Elvis’s story but not Priscilla’s. When I started reading the book I was amazed. I had no idea.

What has moved you most about your story?

All. It is full of good things and horrible things… like everyone’s life, but in their case in a more exaggerated way. Many women can be seen reflected in her life, that journey to becoming independent, especially those of her generation, who seemed to only be happy by getting married and having children, and could not aspire to anything else.

She lived that but in front of all of America and at a very young age. Very tragic things have happened to her and she is still protective and kind to the people she loves, she is still strong, it’s incredible. Upon meeting Priscilla I understood why Sofia wanted to make this film, because she was born into film royalty and was highly criticized until she managed to have a life… The truth is that since I have made this film I have been a different person.

In what sense?

I have realized that not everything is black or white, and that it is very good for women to make mistakes, that we make mistakes all the time is normal. We need to see more stories in fiction of this type, real, complicated women. Just like there are many very complex male characters. Because then it seems that when a female character makes mistakes she is already the bad one, and, of course, that is not the case.

What was the process like until you got the role of Priscilla?

Well, you’re going to laugh, but there was no process. She had auditioned for Sofia a couple of times and I already knew the casting directors and several people on her team because I have always been a big fan of hers. When she was 14 years old I locked myself in my room to watch all of her filmography, it was the first time I became interested in a director… well, I have followed her a lot. And a couple of years ago I met Kirsten Dunst and we hit it off. She was the one who told Sofia that she had the right person for the role and one day she called me. I don’t know if I materialized my wishes or what, but that’s how it was.

Didn’t you do any testing?

No, and it was horrible, seriously. Because I spent the day thinking “she’s going to regret it, she hasn’t seen if I’m capable or not.” She had more faith in me than I had in myself. Then you see her work and you see that she has everything very clear, she knows perfectly what she is doing. But of course I was very afraid, because I also had to put myself in the shoes of a person who was going to see the film.

What did Priscilla herself say to you when she saw her?

I didn’t want to see her until I was in Venice, I was very nervous to know her opinion and I wanted to see her with her. When she finished, she turned to me and said, “What a great performance. I have seen my life through you.” I cried. It was incredible.

And during filming, what was the most difficult?

We shot in just 30 days and not in chronological order. Go figure. In the morning she was pregnant and in the afternoon she was a 14 year old girl. She obsessed me with appearing authentic at every stage. She helped me a lot with the hair and makeup team. Suddenly she looked at me in the mirror and she was a teenager and again she was a 27-year-old woman. Mentally the hardest thing was to process that she was playing a real person who is alive. I just wanted it to seem good to Priscilla, for her to see herself as fragile and strong at the same time, because in the end she also had to play the character of being the King’s wife for a few years. Ugh, all that was very difficult.

You may be tired of being asked this, but do you feel prepared for what lies ahead?

I don’t know, honestly, during all these years I have met many people who have suddenly had unexpected success and have not known how to process it, with many people around them telling them what to do and what not to do. On the one hand I think that I have been in this for a long time, receiving no’s, doing very different things, and that it has been a kind of training, I am very proud of my professional evolution. On the other hand, I try not to read too much what is written about me, even if it is very good, so as not to contaminate my brain. I say thank you all the time, but I don’t go deeper so as not to stagnate.

How did it feel in Venice, with all eyes on you?

It was something a little strange. I usually feel comfortable getting into the skin of characters, but when I have to go out there being myself I find it a little intimidating. You ask yourself all the time, who am I? What do I want to represent? That’s why I’m trying to wear a classic, timeless style. I don’t know, I try to live in the moment, I could even faint from nerves the moments before, but then I take a deep breath, I get there and it goes away. I try to enjoy it, because they are rare, unique situations, and life is short.

And have you thought about what you want to do now?

Well, I’m trying to do something very different… Working with Sofía was my dream and I’ve achieved it, so now it’s time to think about what I want beyond fulfilling dreams. I want to try theater, hopefully a musical. And I want to work with directors who are clear about what they want. I am just a piece of a puzzle and, honestly, I like being that.