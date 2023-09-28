The iconic band Caiphanes will be presented in a free concert the next month of October in it Morelos Stadiumas part of Jalo Fest in Morelia. The state government of Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla has announced a musical event that promises to bring music to the masses.

Through Governor Ramírez Bedolla’s social network, this exciting news was announced for music lovers in Michoacan. In addition to Caiphanesthe participation of other bands in the event called Jalo Fest.

He Caifanes concert free in Morelia is scheduled for October 22 at the Morelos Stadiumbut the governor has hinted that there will be more musical surprises at the festival.

“You are all invited to #JaloFest, a festival of free concerts and conferences that we will be holding in October. The first confirmed band is CAIFANS, which will take the stage at the Morelos stadium on October 22, totally FREE! With #HonestidadyTrabajo, there will be more free concerts for Michoacán,” Ramírez Bedolla announced on his social networks.

The Legacy of Caifanes

Caiphanes is a Mexican rock band in Spanish which was formed in 1987. They have left an indelible mark on Latin music with their unique and distinctive style. His songs, like “The Black Tomasa” and “Don’t let“, have become anthems of a generation.

With more than three decades in the music scene, Caiphanes continues to draw crowds with his powerful music and captivating stage presence. Her participation in the Jalo Fest It promises to be an unforgettable event for fans of the band and for all music lovers in Michoacán.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy Caifanes live and in free access. Get ready to vibrate to the rhythm of the legendary band Caifanes at the Morelos Stadium!

