Within the Premier League, Moisés Caicedo is valued as the new star containment medium in world football. Due to his playing conditions, the Ecuadorian is even compared to N’Golo Kanté, which are not minor words and that is why the player is in the crosshairs of the best English soccer teams, several of them have even already made an offer formal for the services of ‘5’.
At just 21 years old on the stock market, Moisés’s future is even brighter than his present. It is for this reason that both Chelsea and Arsenal have presented formal offers on the Brighton table, who for the moment have refused to sell the player but it seems that this position will soon be surpassed, since Caicedo has requested his transfer immediately in this winter market and the same team has asked him not to show up for training until further notice.
The seagulls of the port have two offers on the table and what they least want is to get into battles with the player, which is why Brighton will sit down with the people from Chelsea and Arsenal to close the transfer in the following hours before closing From the market. At the moment, Arteta’s men have an advantage because they put more money on the table, but both clubs will have to improve since neither meets what the port club requests, who will cede to the highest bidder, which will be defined this weekend.
