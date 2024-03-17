The governors of Goiás and São Paulo must remain in the Middle Eastern country until Friday (22.Mar.2024)

The governors Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil-GO) and Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans-SP) traveled to Israel for a visit to the country, which has been in conflict with the extremist group Hamas since October 7, 2023. The expectation is that the 2 will meet with the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, and the first -Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This Sunday (17.dom.2024), Caiado published in his official Instagram account a record of the trip to the Middle Eastern country. They traveled at the invitation of civil society representatives. They are expected to remain in Israel until Friday (22nd March).

Here is the record below: