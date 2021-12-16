Visceral Leishmaniasis is a very subtle disease that affects many puppies and sometimes has very serious consequences for the health of our beloved four-legged friends. This story is a step forward in the treatment of the disease: little dog signs a bill for the free treatment of Visceral Leishmaniasis. So as to make all sick dogs heal!

Visceral leishmaniasis is one non-contagious infectious disease, which affects dogs and humans as well. Transmission occurs through the bite of infected insects (the vector is mosquitoes). Many received the diagnosis a year and a half ago.

The new adoptive family brought the dog back after learning about the disease. Many was rescued by councilor Pri Fernandes, who is one of the project leaders, who now pays the bills for her therapy.

Current national health policy stipulates that dogs with the disease are a public health risk and must be treated. Families who do not receive treatment must put the animal down.

These are the words of the mayor of Florianópolis, Gean Loureiro. But this is not fair, for this reason the mayor, the commissioner and Many, suffering from leishmaniasis, have signed a bill that is truly at the forefront in Brazil. After all, it is a question of public health, as well as of animal welfare.

Now the proposal will be voted on by the Florianópolis City Council, to then become a reality and help many dogs (and their families) to face a path of treatment that can save their lives.

If approved, the low-income owner will be able to receive medication for dog treatment and veterinary care free of charge.