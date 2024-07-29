The Cagliari RIS found traces of blood in the car used by Francesca Deidda, the woman killed and found in a bag in the Sardinian countryside

Francesca Deidda it would have been killed by her husband Igor Sollai last May 10th, the day of the disappearance of the woman from San Sperate, a town in the province of Southern Sardinia. Her lifeless body It was found a few days ago inside a duffel bagabandoned in the countryside between Sinnai and San Vito. Today, Wednesday 24 July, the Carabinieri of the RIS of Cagliari analysed thecar used by the woman: they were found traces of blood. The husband may have used it to transport her body. In fact, the Toyota Yaris, in the hands of the investigators, had been put up for sale by man and would tell the interested buyer that he had washed it well.

It would be yet another piece of evidence that incriminates the 42-year-old for the killing of Deidda.Man pleads innocentbut is currently in prison on charges of aggravated voluntary homicide and concealment of a corpse. He and his lawyers would have asked for the mitigation of the precautionary measure. The lawyers would like the house arrest with electronic bracelet for their client, as the aggravating circumstances of the risk of escape, the repetition of the crime and the tampering with evidence do not exist. Today, the Court of Appeal of Cagliari has rRequest rejected. Sollai remains detained in Uta prison.

The Death of Francesca Deidda

The man allegedly killed his wife Francesca Deidda, the 42-year-old who had disappeared for two months. The woman’s brother had reported missingworried that something had happened to her and suspicious of her husband’s behavior who spoke of voluntary departure (or, as he put it, a “period of reflection”). Last week his brother’s fears proved real: Francesca Deidda was found dead inside an abandoned bag in the Sardinian countryside. How long she had been lifeless and how he lost it will only be determined the autopsy. Tomorrow, however, the Carabinieri of the RIS they will analyze the house where the spouses lived. Maximum attention will be paid to the Sofa present in the home, the same as Sollai had put it up for sale.