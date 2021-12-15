Deiola and Ceter scored in the first half, in the second half Pereiro closes the score before the great goal of the Venetian player 5 ‘from the end. In the second round, Mazzarri’s team will challenge Sassuolo

Mazzarri needed a strong response from the second lines as he struggled to get out of the crisis in league results with his Cagliari. And the answer, in the Italian Cup against Cittadella, has arrived. A victory that serves morale for the Sardinians in view of Saturday’s salvation match, also at home, against Udinese in the league. Deiola, Ceter and Pereiro sign the red and blue trio that bends the Cittadella 3-1, scoring with Daniele Donnarumma, and allows Mazzarri’s boys to fly to the second round where they will find Sassuolo. Worth noting is the beginnings of the hosts of the two Primaveras, born in 2002, Kourfalidis and Desogus.

First half – The visiting team got off to a better start in an atmosphere anything but Christmas at Unipol Domus with the fans in open contrast with the patron Tommaso Giulini, who was not present at the stadium, teased with repeated chants. The first noteworthy shot is by Antonucci from the edge at 5 ‘: ball deflected in the corner and slightly high on the crossbar. To give the alarm to a Cagliari wounded in the 16 ‘of the first half is Deiola, captain of the Cup, with a perfect header from a cross from the right by Zappa that surprises Maniero at the far post. Despite the Rossoblu advantage, it is Cittadella to keep the ball in the game, with Gorini’s team struggling to finalize possession. At 37 ‘the first save by Radunovic, good at blocking an angled shot from the edge of Cuppone. More cynical the Sardinians who at 40 ‘find the goal of 2-0 with Ceter, good at reiterating an imprecise rejection of Maniero on a volley from the usual Deiola. Colombian who two minutes later devours the 3-0: served all alone in the area by Pereiro shoots at the opposing goalkeeper. His athletic recovery, after the goal he scored in the last match of Primavera 1 against Napoli, is one of the happy notes for Mazzarri.

recovery – Second half that is slow to light up despite the fact that the Cittadella always tries. In the 61st minute Cuppone managed to close the gap by beating Radunovic after being served all alone in the penalty area, but the game was stopped due to an offside position. Missed goals and goals conceded, with the rossoblu who find the 3-0 with Pereiro, in the 64th minute. The Uruguayan reiterates a Lykogiannis shot not held back by Maniero. At 70 ‘Joao Pedro, who took over for Ceter, also tries, but Maniero with the gambone says no to the Brazilian. At 75 ‘Lykogiannis canceled for offside and two minutes later the same fate fell to Mazzocco del Cittadella. At 85 ‘Donnarumma, when the game seemed to be slowly dying out, found a Eurogol with a shot from a very long distance after a corner kick and gave meaning to the final match of his team. Joao Pedro hits the post in the 90th minute on the counterattack, with the action saying goodnight to the match.

December 15, 2021 (change December 15, 2021 | 20:10)

