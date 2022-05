Cagliari exempts the coach Walter Mazzarri. “Cagliari Calcio announces that they have relieved Walter Mazzarri from his position as coach of the first team”, reads the club’s note. In place of Mazzarri, the Rossoblu Primavera coach Alessandro Agostini will arrive. Mazzarri took over from Semplici on matchday four: in the league he scored 6 wins, 9 draws and 17 defeats. The Sardinian team is fourth from bottom with 28 points.