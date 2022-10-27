The Sardinians started the cadet championship not exactly as they expected. The team is in the middle of the table, has already lost four games and the return to Serie A seems far away. So, start the revolution and the first heads fall …

Relegation is never nice and returning immediately to Serie A is not easy at all. Not even if the team in question seems to have all the cards on the table to immediately regain that place among the greats just lost. Cagliari’s start of the season explains it very well. The Sardinians started the cadet championship not exactly as they expected. The team is in the middle of the table, having collected fourteen points in ten games, resulting in four wins, two draws and four losses. And although the B, as last season showed, is particularly hard-fought, such a start is not the best way to aim for the “rebound”. And then, start the revolution, with the first heads falling. See also Jeter Downs Knocked It Out Of The Ballpark: See His First Major League Home Run

Farewell to Passetti … – As he explains a note published on the official channels of the club, Cagliari announced the consensual termination of the contract that bound the company to the General Manager Mario Passetti. He is one of President Giulini’s loyalists, since he joined the Cagliari organization chart in 2014 and held the position of general manager since 2017. In the press release, “President Tommaso Giulini and the whole Club extend their warmest thanks to him for the great contribution provided in many areas “, including” the opening of Unipol Domus in record time, the implementation of marketing and social networks, up to Corporate Social Responsibility and the organization of the youth sector “. This, however, was obviously not enough, with Passetti paying for the bad start of the season.

… and the expulsion of Capozucca – However, it is not the only one, because the announcement of the DG’s farewell is the second step of the revolution in Sardinian sauce. The first arrived a dozen hours earlier, with another official note which also confirmed the end of the reign of the sporting director Stefano Capozucca. In this case, however, no consensual resolution, given that the press release speaks of a lifting from office. Also for the now ex DS comes the usual thanks “for what has been done over the years lived in Sardinia, wishing him the best for the professional future”, but the gaze is already on the possible successor. You could focus on a homemade profile like Andrea Cossu or Roberto Muzzi. Or who knows, try to convince Walter Sabatini to fly to Sardinia. After all, the revolution seems to have just begun. See also HISTORICAL: Cruz Azul would not renew 'Cata' Domínguez

