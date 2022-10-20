Collapse of the University of Cagliari, this week the lessons are suspended, they will resume the next in telematic mode

About five hundred students from different faculties of the University of Cagliari have occupied the University. They are asking for more security, more controls, more resources for the structural checks of all the buildings of the faculties of the Cagliari university. The occupation comes following the collapse of the auditorium of the Faculty of Geology: the causes are still to be ascertained but in the meantime, on the web, videos and photos of the interior of the Vardabasso hall, the collapsed one, in which they can be seen the cracks in the false ceiling, the signs of infiltration on the walls and the cracks in the floor.

The students are gathered in the Capitini hall of the Faculty of Humanities where an assembly has been called that led to the occupation.

These are the words of Alberto Caocci, one of the representatives of the students: “After what happened last night, now many students and female students do not feel safe.

We are here to try to understand what may have been the reasons for the collapse. We ask for security because we are afraid.

If there were any shortcomings on the part of the University we are ready to make our voices heard, to have certain answers, increased funding, greater and continuous checks.

We are talking about one near tragedy. It is fortunate that the crash occurred at a time when there were no classes and when students weren’t circulating nearby.

We also want security to enter the other buildings that we know are quite dated.

There must be ongoing ordinary and extraordinary maintenance and funds necessary for safety “.

Giacomo Pisano, also a representative of students of the University of Cagliari, specified that “now we will mobilize in the academic bodies, first of all, to make our voices heard, to ask for funds and check all the buildings of the university. Already in other poles parts of the ceiling have collapsed and worrying situations have occurred, even if not of this magnitude “.

This is the communication of the University to the students: “Last night a building of our university collapsed, the Aula Magna Vardabasso of the Polo Sa Duchessa. We are already working tonight to understand the causes of this failure, collaborating with the authorities and law enforcement agencies intervened. We confirm that the buildings were empty and therefore there were no injuries“.

And then, again: “For the whole week they will be class was suspended foreseen for the following degree courses: Three-year degrees (Languages ​​and culture for linguistic mediation, Languages ​​and communication, Master’s degrees, Modern European and American languages ​​and literatures, Specialized translation of texts. Starting from next week the lessons of the degree courses just mentioned will take place online. The “Dante Alighieri” library will also be closed until Friday “.

These, however, are the words of the rector Francesco Mola: “We are in pieces. The thought that any of our boys or girls could be involved even remotely is tearing us apart.

We close all the facilities by 8pm every day. Fortunately, the collapse occurred around 10pm.

Now we are waiting for the firefighters to carry out all checks and then let us know when we can reopen the suitable part.



Knowing the causes of what has happened is fundamental for us because it will allow us to understand how we can intervene. The causes could be many, structural of the collapsed building or the one behind it, or of the ground. It is not easy now to understand what they may be “.

