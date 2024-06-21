Cagliari: after an argument he stabs his wife to death, arrested

Yet another feminicidethis time in Cagliari, where yesterday evening Luciano Hellies, 77 years old, stabbed his wife to death wife Ignazia Tumatis in his home in via Podgora after Italy’s match against Spain at the 2024 European Championships.

There Sardinian couple had been at loggerheads for some time, the two lived separately at home and arguments were frequent. Last night, however, the situation degenerated, so much so that the elderly man allegedly took a knife and then hit the woman about ten times. According to what has been reconstructed, it was the couple’s daughters who called the police, contacted by their father who told them: “I killed mom.” The Flying Squad patrols arrived on site first and stopped Hellies, who was then taken over by the Flying Squad officers.

The man’s first statements suggest how tense the situation was at home: the argument began because the woman, according to her husband, had returned home too late again, as had already happened previously. “He laughed in my face and I never saw him again”, the 77-year-old would have said according to local newspapers. At that point, he allegedly took a large kitchen knife and stabbed his wife repeatedly, before confessing the crime to her daughters. When the police stopped the man, he was at home, in a state of shock, still wearing clothes stained with his wife’s blood.