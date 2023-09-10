Cagliari, accident in ABA: 4 boys dead (all between 19 and 20 years old)

A fun Saturday night finished in tragedy. TO Cagliari four young people (two boys and two girls) are dead and two were seriously injured in a car accident that occurred shortly after 5. The boys involved in the terrible accident had been in a club and were probably returning home.

There Ford Fiesta with the six young people on board he was traveling along Viale Marconi in the direction Quartu Sant’Elena when, at the junction for the Median Axisperhaps in an attempt to take the road junction, the car lost control: it first hit a pavement at number 107 and after a few meters it hit a wall, overturning.

The victims, all between 19 and 24 years old, are Alessandro Sanna19 years old resident of Assemini, Lavinia Zaher Najibe19 years old resident of Selargius, Simone Picci20 years old resident in Cagliari and Giorgia Banchero, 24 years old resident in Cagliari. While the other two boys, both 19 years old, were injured but their lives are not in danger. They are currently hospitalized, one at the Brotzu Hospital in Cagliari and the other at the Monserrato Polyclinic.

