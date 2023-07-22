The new shirt is “green” and inspired by the Sardinian Mother Goddess: it is inspired by a statuette from the 4th millennium BC and is made with raw materials of recycled and eco-sustainable origin. Today the presentation on the sea.

The two-year sponsorship agreement was signed on board the Moby Fantasy ferry which provides for the presence of the Moby logo on the Cagliari shirt for the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 football seasons.

The CEO of the Moby Group Achille Onorato and the president Giulini signed the partnership

The words of Achille Onorato are important: “It is a pride for us to sign the partnership between Moby and Cagliari Calcio aboard the Moby Fantasy and to have our company logo on the rossoblù shirts. In the coming weeks, in correlation to this initiative, we will announce some news and joint actions dedicated to our passengers”.

In turn, the president of Ranieri’s team: “My thanks go to the Moby Group for having identified the Club as an ideal interlocutor in order to build a long-term relationship together, establishing a partnership whose mission is to create value and seize opportunities for the benefit of fans, enthusiasts and passengers who will choose Cagliari and Moby”, said Tommaso Giulini. See also Gustavo Petro: Willington Ortíz and the sports legends behind him

Moby, one of the best-known shipping companies on the Italian scene and Cagliari welcomes it into its family in the heart of summer. Yesterday the 2-0 in favor of Ranieri and his players in a friendly against Olbia, while the option Filip Helander made his way on the transfer market: the Swedish defender born in 1993, released after his experience at Rangers in Glasgow, played in Italy with the shirts of Bologna and Verona.

