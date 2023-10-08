Cagliari Roma live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

CAGLIARI ROME STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 8 October 2023, at 6 pm Cagliari and Roma take the field at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari, a match valid for the eighth day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Cagliari Roma live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Cagliari and Roma will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Cagliari Roma kick-off is scheduled for 6pm today, Sunday 8 October 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to watch Cagliari Roma on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Radunovic; Hatzidiakos, Dossena, Wieteska; Zappa, Nandez, Makoumbou, Deiola, Augello; Shomurodov, Petagna. All. Ranieri

ROME (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ndicka; Kristensen, Bove, Paredes, Spinazzola; Dybala, El Shaarawy; Lukaku. Coach Mourinho

