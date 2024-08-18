Cagliari Roma live streaming, tv and probable lineups of the Serie A match

CAGLIARI ROME STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 18 August 2024, at 20:45 Cagliari and Roma take to the field at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, a match valid for the first day of Serie A 2024-2025. Where to watch Cagliari Roma live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to watch it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Cagliari and Roma will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Ample pre- and post-match coverage is planned with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with various guests and experts. The kick-off of Cagliari Roma is scheduled for 20:45 today, Sunday 18 August 2024. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a completely legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to watch Cagliari Roma on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

Cagliari (3-5-2): Scuffet; Zappa, Luperto, Obert; Zortea, Makoumbou, Marin, Adopo, Augello; Luvumbo, Piccoli. Coach: Nicola

Rome (4-3-2-1): Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Pellegrini, Cristante, Le Fèe; Soulè, Dybala; Dovbyk. Coach: De Rossi

