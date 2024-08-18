Cagliari and Roma start their championship with a goalless draw at the end of a balanced match, with one crossbar each hit by Dovbyk in the 80th minute and Marin a minute later. The Sardinians were better in the first half, the Giallorossi grew in the second half but paid for Soulé’s bad night and the late entry of Dybala, at the center of the well-known transfer market events, to whom De Rossi granted just over twenty minutes.

A courageous start to the match by Cagliari who became dangerous in the 4th minute. Following a corner, Wieteska took off in the center of the area and the ball went just over. In the 13th minute, Luvumbo tried a left-footed curler from distance, but he didn’t hit it well: the shot was far from the target. In the 28th minute, a scare for the Sardinian fans: Scuffet made a sensational mistake with his feet and almost saw the ball end up in the back of the net, but the rossoblù goalkeeper saved everything just a step away from the goal line.

In the 34th minute Pellegrini receives a pass from the outside and shoots first time from outside the area, but the shot is blocked by the Cagliari defense. In the 41st minute a powerful left-footed shot from over twenty meters by Marin is well saved by Svilar. The last thrill of the first half is provided by Piccoli with a right-footed shot from outside the area that goes wide.

Roma started the second half with a different attitude and in the 3rd minute there was a chance for Soulé! On a short rebound from the Sardinian defense, the Argentine concluded on the rebound and with the outside half looking for the near post: Scuffet stretched out and put it in the corner. In the 5th minute Zalewski moved to the center and let loose a right foot shot that ended just wide. In the 10th minute a great opportunity for Pellegrini who, served low from the left by Zalewski, took advantage of Dovbyk’s dummy to shoot from an excellent position, at the height of the penalty spot, but the Giallorossi captain concluded centrally and Scuffet blocked on the ground. In the 13th minute Piccoli recovered the ball in midfield and ran alone to 25 meters where he concluded with the inside of the right foot without finding the goal.

A minute later Marin attempted an acrobatic shot but his conclusion did not hit the target. In the 16th minute, the first change was for De Rossi who took off Le Fée and put on Baldanzi. In the 18th minute, Cristante rose up early on a free kick from the left and headed it wide. In the 24th minute, Dybala came in for Zalewski. In the 27th minute, Nicola made a double change: Luvumbo and Prati were out, Pavoletti and Adopo were in. At the half hour mark, the ‘Joya’ earned his place and took a free kick that hit the wall. In the 32nd minute, Mancini attempted a cross right-footed shot from the edge of the area and the ball went out by about a meter.

In the 35th minute Dybala lights up the right side of the penalty area, comes back and crosses for Dovbyk’s close-range header that hits the crossbar. One minute later Cagliari equalizes the count of the crossbars. Marin takes aim and from the edge of the area shoots with a curling shot, touches Svilar and the ball hits the upright. In the 38th minute Dovbyk is still dangerous with a shot from outside the area: Scuffet parries and on the rebound Pellegrini scores but is offside. In full recovery the last chance of the match goes to Pavoletti. Cagliari counterattacks, but the striker stifles the conclusion from the edge and kicks out.