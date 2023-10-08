Bitter appointment for Ranieri with his beloved Roma. At the Unipol Domus the Giallorossi are ruthless and score four

Aouar opens the game, then doubles Lukaku and Andrea Belotti. In Sardinia it ends 1-4 for Mou’s team as they try to climb the rankings. Now Roma are -3 from the Champions League zone. Cagliari still stuck at 2 points after eight matchdays.

The words of Mister Ranieri

“We started reasonably well with Petagna’s first ball, then they immediately scored two goals, thanks to them and our fault. It’s a team that has an infinite engine. I can only say that in these first eight we have met five great teams, but from now on we have to start playing our championship. It won’t be easy, we are the last to arrive, we arrived in the 94th minute of the match against Bari, but we are united and participating for Cagliari.”

“We all have to give more – he continues -, starting with me, who tries to encourage everyone. The public is understanding the moment, we are in a storm but we must not lose the rudder and the course, the crew is united. Salernitana and Frosinone? Very important upcoming matches, but they are not for us, they are also for them. I hope we don’t see the gap we’ve seen up to now.” See also Chivas and Puebla dispute a reinforcement for the Opening 2022.

October 8, 2023 (modified October 8, 2023 | 8:46 pm)

