He coached Juventus at the Olimpico, but today he was with his Cagliari at the Stadium, on an important evening for the growth path of the Sardinian team. Claudio Ranieri and his post-match, here are all the most significant statements…

Derby editorial team Derby Derby

He had livened up the pre-match with declarations on his Juventus past between 2007 and 2009. Then Claudio Ranieri presented a very dignified Cagliari at the Stadium against the same Bianconeri.

The post-match in Turin

Claudio Ranieri was also among the protagonists after the match, after the relaxed smiles at the start of the match with the opposing coach, also a former Cagliari coach, Massimiliano Allegri…

READ ALSO

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The statements of the Sardinian coach: “More than Dossena’s post, there is bitterness about how we played the first 15 minutes of the second half. We were playing well, we worked all week to limit counterattacks and situations from stopped but they hurt us right there. It’s a shame for having trusted them. We were too little lambs at that moment.” See also Football and social impact, the Scudetto is from Cagliari

Ranieri again: “What is missing from your team in some situations? They lack a bit of attention on these details. We didn’t mark well, leaving two meters to a team that exploits standing situations well. Despite this, we are confident, we have played well but the reality is that we lost. They could only hurt us on set pieces. I’m sorry to scold the boys but details lose the game. We knew what we had to do but at times we were too slow. Abundance in attack, resource for the future? Yes, many players are getting into shape and this makes me happy. They are all working well.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Derbyderbyderby to discover all the news of the day.